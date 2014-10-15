10 Disturbing & Haunting Photos from Humanity’s Darkest Moments

Note: If you are viewing this post from a mobile device, please scroll down for photo captions.

There are some photographs that have the power to paint a thousand words, to render people speechless, to captivate them, to break their heart; the ones in the slideshow above are no different.

Many of the events that took place during the time these images were captured you have probably read about in history books, but it’s these photographs of the horrors of humanity’s darkest moments that seem to linger long after the facts and details have faded from our memory.

Sadly, there are countless atrocious acts that have been committed throughout history — too many to name in just this one post.

But if you were to just take a moment to skim the headlines in the news, you’ll see that there are still lessons to be learned from the past. War, famine, genocide, murder, enslavement, torture, and other inhumane acts continue to ravage the Earth.

Will it ever stop?