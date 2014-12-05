15 of the Most Interesting Facts, Ever

If you’re anything like us, you enjoy knowing an abundance of useful(less) information. You never know when it will come in handy!

As our grandparents always told us, “Every kind of information and/or education can be helpful at some point or another.”

These days, you pick up a lot of information. You can’t turn anywhere without constantly being bombarded by facts, figures and news from the television, Internet and magazines.

No, these aren’t things you need to know, but it doesn’t hurt to be well-versed in trivia.

Usually, unless you’re going to compete in the ultimate nerd-off, where knowledge of useless facts is celebrated, these things will just sit in your memory bank waiting for their time to shine.

But who knows? Maybe the next time you’re out with your friends playing bar trivia these things will come in handy. If someone were handing out medals for knowing random junk, you’d win the gold.