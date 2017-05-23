22 People Killed In Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

Police have confirmed 22 people have died and 59 were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night.

Thousands of people have been making their way home after Ariana Grande’s gig at the 21,000 capacity Manchester Arena when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside of the venue’s foyer area at around 10:30 pm GMT. Children are known to be among the dead, though so far no number for those under 18 has been given.

The first confirmed fatality was 16-year-old Georgina Callander, who had tweeted that she was “so excited” to attend Ariana Grande’s concert just a day before the atrocity.

this is the most heartbreaking thing I have ever seen 😭 thoughts and prayers with all involved ❤️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/7X7I8pTpt4 — a (@aoibhincarlin_) 23 May 2017

Scenes of horror engulfed the centre of Manchester as injured, half-clothed victims attempted to seek help and terrified children sought out their parents.

Following the gig, Ariana Grande, who had just completed her performance before the explosion happened, tweeted that she was “broken”.

Writing: “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” (sic)

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) 23 May 2017

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement: “This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.”

He confirmed that they believe the attack was carried out by one of the 22 who died at the scene and that detectives were investigating if he “was acting alone or as part of a network”.

The horrifying incident is the worst terror attack in the UK since the July 2007 bombing in London, where 56 people were killed.

Isis have claimed responsibility for the attack, though the bomber has yet to be identified.