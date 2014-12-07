25 Things You Probably Google When You’re All Alone

You know those times when you’re sitting all alone in your room (most likely on your bed) with your laptop and you somehow wind up searching for things you otherwise wouldn’t? Well, what kind of random stuff do you usually Google?
This search engine is obviously an amazing informational resource, one that is capable of summoning all the knowledge of the universe in less than .2 seconds. You can seriously ask it anything you want and it will do its best to pull up some relevant results.
Depending on the search words or terms you’re using, you might wind up Googling things you’d be too embarrassed or uncomfortable looking at if your colleague or mom were sitting right next to you. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.
The 25 images in the slideshow above are probably things you’ve searched for online at least once in your life. If the Internet is good for anything at all, it’s to cater to our ever-curious minds.
15 of the Most Interesting Facts Ever
- Hannibal Lecter
Hannibal Lecter
In the movie Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lecter never blinks. Apparently, Anthony Hopkins watched a video of Charles Manson being interviewed and he didn’t blink. Acting at its finest.
- Want to grow a beard faster?
Want to grow a beard faster?
Think about sex. Since facial hair is largely governed by the production of testosterone, even the anticipation of sex will help you grow a beard faster.
- Overdosing on Chocolate
Overdosing on Chocolate
A lethal dose of chocolate is 22 pounds… or 40 Hershey bars.
- Cleopatra
Cleopatra
Apparently, she lived closer in time to the moon landing than to the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
- Giraffes
Giraffes
A male giraffe will headbutt a female in the bladder until she urinates, then taste her urine to determine whether she is ovulating.
- Goosebumps
Goosebumps
Dead people can still get them. Creepy.
- Honey
Honey
It does not spoil. You could probably still eat 3000 year old honey if you wanted to.
- McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonalds calls frequent buyers of their food “heavy users.”
- Mosquitos
Mosquitos
It would take 1,200,000 mosquitoes, each sucking once, to completely drain the average human of blood.
- Plastic Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Worldwide, the United States undergoes the most plastic surgery procedures. Next in line is Mexico.
- Porn
Porn
Surprise, surprise. For every “normal'”webpage, there are five porn pages.
- Sleeping
Sleeping
You burn more calories sleeping than you do watching television.
- Southern Sea Otters
Southern Sea Otters
These cute creatures have flaps of skin under their forelegs that act as pockets. When diving, they use these pouches to store rocks and food.
- Turtles
Turtles
Turtles can breathe through their butts.
- Twitter
Twitter
Were you aware that the CIA reads about 5 million tweets a day?