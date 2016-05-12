9 Most Notorious Serial Killers as Children (PHOTOS)

Do you think some people are just born evil? While there are countless theories about why humans commit unspeakable evils, none of them are particularly comforting.

It has been said that human behavior is never more than 50 percent determined by a person’s genetics.

According to Brian Masters, who has written several biographies about mass murderers, every human being has the capacity to commit wicked acts. Although, those likely to murder other people usually show early symptoms in their childhood. Serial killers often have blunted emotions, an inability to feel guilt or remorse, as well as impulsive inclinations.

Statistics show that over 90 percent of serial killers are male.

Typically, people who develop murderous traits are born into families with psychiatric, criminal and alcoholic histories, are commonly abused (sexually, psychologically and physically) as children, and tend to be involved with cruel activity, including torturing small, innocent creatures.

Looking at these childhood photos of some of the most notorious serial killers in history, you begin to wonder when their innocence began fading and you try to fathom how in the world they were capable of committing such atrocious acts.

Whether or not these serial killers were motivated by nature or nurture, as a society, we cannot ignore the evil that exists in this world.

Albert DeSalvo

Between June 14, 1962 and January 4, 1964, he killed between 13 women in the Boston area.

Charles Manson

A monster who created a hippie-era cult to kill off wealthy celebrities.



Gary Rigway

He was known as the Green River Killer. Initially convicted of 48 separate murders, he later confessed to nearly twice that number.



Jeffrey Dahmer

This serial killer and sex offender committed rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991.

John Wayne Gacy

He was convicted of the torture, rape and murder of 33 males between 1972 until his arrest in 1978.

Richard Ramirez

Known as the “Night Stalker,” he perpetrated a series of brutal murders in the Los Angeles area in 1984 and 1985. He was allegedly turned on to Satanic worship at an early age by his cousin.

Ted Bundy

One of the most prolific serial killers in US history, Bundy assaulted and murdered numerous women and girls during the 1970s.



Ted Kaczynski

He was academically gifted as a child, but after being bullied in school, this infamous “Unabomber” receded into his own dark mind. He is a mathematician best known for sending letter bombs over a 20 year period, which led to multiple deaths.

Aileen Wuornos

She was born to a convicted rapist father and teen mother. By age 11, she began prostituting herself for drugs and cigarettes, before killing seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990.