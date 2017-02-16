Google CEO Replies To 7-Year-Old’s Letter Asking For A Job

If you want something, just ask for it right?

It worked for seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, who got a personal reply from Google CEO Sundar Pichai after asking for a job at the tech giant in a handwritten letter.

The schoolgirl became a fan of Google after using one of their tablets and decided she wanted to work for them when she was “bigger”, so wrote to see if they had any openings.

So impressed by Chloe’s adorable letter, Pichai replied himself.

After urging her to follow her dreams, Pichai said there wasn’t anything she couldn’t achieve if she put her mind to it and he was looking forward to receiving her application – when she was a little older.

Sharing the two letters on LinkedIn, according to CMBC, Chloe’s dad Andy wrote: “After seeing images of Google offices with their bean bags, go-karts and slides my 7-year-old daughter decided to write to Google to see if they would give her a job.”

In the letter, Chloe revealed she was excited about working with robots and designing games.

Quick to point out she was more than qualified for a job, she said was good at spelling, sums and reading and mentioned her teacher as a reference.

In his reply, Pichai said:”Thank you so much for your letter. I’m glad that you like robots and computers, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology.

“I think that if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything that you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school. All the best to you and your family.”

Andrew revealed on LinkedIn that the letter had been a huge “confidence boost” for his daughter, who was sadly “knocked down by a car years ago.”

Chloe hasn’t limited her dreams to just working for one of the world’s biggest companies, she also wants to work at a chocolate factory and swim in the Olympic Games.

If Chloe’s letter wasn’t already impressive enough she revealed it was only the second one she had ever written – the other was to Santa.

