Adele makes Beyonce cry after beating her to Grammy Album of the Year

Adele won the biggest award of the night at the Grammy’s on Sunday, the Album of the Year award, but she wasn’t exactly happy about it and insisted in her acceptance speech it should have gone to Beyonce.

The emotional British singer snapped her Grammy in half to give to the Lemonade singer, who she claimed had made a “monumental album”, bringing the pregnant star to tears as she applauded from the audience.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said during her acceptance speech for her album 25. “The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light.”

Adele’s speech made Beyoncé cry at the #grammys pic.twitter.com/Y8Wacy1t6R — Common White Girl (@girlposts) 13 February 2017

“And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.”

She later added backstage during the press conference: “I thought it was her year. What the f*** does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

A heavily pregnant Beyonce didn’t have a bad night, picking up two awards out of nine nominations including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video as well as performing a mash-up of three of her tracks from Lemonade.

It’s not the first time there’s been an upset in this category for Beyonce. In 2015 her self-titled album Beyonce missed out on the same trophy to Beck’s Morning Phase.

That prompted Kanye West to rush the stage in protest, reminiscent of when he did the same thing at the MTV Awards in 2009.

West was a no-show last night, as was Drake and Justin Bieber.

Yeezus missed out on the Best Rap Album trophy for The Life Of Pablo to Chance the Rapper, who won for Coloring Book despite not having a record deal.

Last year the Academy changed the rules to say streaming-only releases were eligible for nominations, meaning Chance was able to pick-up six nominations including Best New Artist.