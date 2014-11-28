These 36 Insane Photos Will Make Your Stomach Drop

Having a fear of heights is known as acrophobia.

It can range from the queasy feeling you get when looking down from the top floor of a building to standing on a chair a few feet from the ground.

People with acrophobia feel a sense of panic whenever they reach a certain height and often times they are unable to trust their sense of balance. Other symptoms besides queasiness include dizziness, shaking, hyperventilation, sweaty palms and panic attacks.

But the people featured in the photographs above are clearly not afraid of heights.

How do the photos make you feel? Butterflies in your tummy? Some people can’t even bare to look at them.