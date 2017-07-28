Anthony Scaramucci Went On An Insane, Expletive Ridden Rant About Trump’s Team

The newest member of the Trump administration, Anthony Scaramucci isn’t trying to make friends at the White House judging by this tirade against his new colleagues.

The new Director of Communications has been in his job for less than a week, but “the Mooch”, as he’s known, has already gone nuclear claiming he will “kill” leakers, that Steve Bannon wants to “suck his own c**k” and that Reince Priebus is a “f****** paranoid schizophrenic”.

Yes, the New Yorker completely lost it after news that he attended a dinner at the White House with POTUS, FLOTUS, Sean Hannity, and the former Fox News executive Bill Shine and called up the reporter to find out who leaked the information to him.

When Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker refused to confirm his sources, the newest member of Trump’s team unleashed a Veep inspired, expletive-ridden tirade where he threatened to fire everyone at the White House and kill anyone leaking information.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” he said after Lizza refused to confirm who told him.

Convinced it was chief of staff Reince Priebus, he continued: “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

he continued: “Reince is a f****** paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,”

According to the article he then “channelled Priebus as he spoke,” saying: “‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f****** thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”

Priebus was believed to have stopped Trump appointing Scaramucci to a role when he first took office and is said to have a long-running feud with the business man – we’d say this interview pretty much confirms that.

He then brought up another matter of contention for him, the fact his financial public disclosure form had made it into the news. Claiming it was an illegal act, he said he would get the FBI and the Justice department to investigate how the document, which is available to the public, was released.

“I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice,” he said.

“The swamp will not defeat him,” referring to himself in the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go f*** themselves.”

Then he threw in an attack on Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon, adding: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c***.

“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci’s appointment as Director of Communications had already caused drama after press secretary Sean Spicer reacted by handing in his resignation. That turned out to be nothing next to this outburst, which was over news he had dinner with his new boss, his wife and members of the right wing, Trump friendly media – not exactly groundbreaking stuff.

Referring to the incident, Scaramucci later tweeted: “I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump’s agenda. #MAGA”

Later revealing he had learned one lesson: “I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won’t happen again.”

Sounds like the White House is one big funfest.