Baby ‘Thrown From 10th Floor Of Burning Building’ Survives

A baby has survived after being dropped from the 10th floor of a burning tower block in London.

Six people were killed after a blaze tore through the Grenfell Tower in West London on Wednesday morning, with onlookers watching in horror as fire ripped through the building.

According to one witness, a baby was thrown from the 10th floor to the waiting crowd below and miraculously, survived.

Samira Lamrani told The Telegraph: “People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming.

“The windows were slightly ajar – a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby.

#WestLondon, Grenfell Tower fire can be seen from Shepherds Bush. Absolutely devastating. #Latimer pic.twitter.com/aK8jXofSrE — Anis Uddin (@_anisuddin) June 14, 2017

“Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby.”

She then added: “I could see people from all angles, banging and screaming for help.

“Us members of the public were reassuring them, telling them we’ve done what we can and that we’ve phoned 999, but obviously the look on their face was death.

“My daughter’s friend said she observed an adult who made some sort of homemade parachute and tried to lower himself out of the window.

“The more I looked up, floor upon floor. Endless numbers of people. Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices – that will remain with me for a long time.

“I could hear them screaming for their lives.”

Massive fire in Grenfell Tower in west London. My prayers and thoughts are with them. I fear ppl may be trapped. 😥💔🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/8NqpzCbCwv — Nasser Al Hajri (@NasserM97) June 14, 2017

Another witness claims a five-year-old boy was thrown from the building as residences desperately tried to escape the inferno.

London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed six people have so far been killed in the fire, but expect that number to rise over the coming days. 74 people have been treated in hospital for injuries, with 20 in a critical condition. 600 people are believed to live in the high rise.