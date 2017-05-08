Barack Obama Jokes About Michelle Dumping Him After Leaving The White House

Leaving the White House has made Barack Obama less funny, with the former POTUS showing he’s still got that sense of humor as he teased wife Michelle during a speech last night.

The Obamas were in Boston on Sunday where Barack was accepting the John F Kennedy Library Foundation’s “Profile in Courage”.

In his speech, Barack thanked his wife for not dumping him after the White House and thanked her for “sticking with” him.

“I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on, but once her official duties were over, it wasn’t clear,” he said prompting laughter around the room.

“I love my wife. And I’m grateful for her, and I do believe that it was America’s great good fortune to have her as First Lady.”

While he’s now officially a civilian, Obama did stray back into politics and used the opportunity to comment on the bill to repeal and place the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, which was pushed through the House of Representative on Thursday with a narrow majority.

Obama urged Congress to cross party lines in an effort to halt the bill which could see over 20 million people lose their health insurance, he said: “As everyone here now knows, this great debate is not settled but continues. And it is my fervent hope, and the hope of millions that, regardless of party, such courage is still possible.

“That today’s members of Congress, regardless of party, are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth even when it contradicts party positions.”

The former president did not name President Trump directly and since leaving office, so far, has managed not to make any public comment about the new resident of the Oval Office.

Trump celebrated getting the repeal bill through the house with a party in the Rose Garden at the White House.

In a speech after the victory, he said Obamacare was “essentially dead” and was confident of getting the bill through Congress.

“This is a great plan. I actually think it will get even better. This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it,” he said.