Beauty Products That Make Wrinkles ‘Vanish’

Got laugh lines, crows feet, forehead creases? Ugh, getting wrinkles sucks. Luckily, there are beauty products out there that help temporarily get rid of wrinkles. However with thousands of products that promise a younger appearance, what really works? We’ve gathered the top-rated and most popular beauty products that will temporarily get rid of wrinkles and help you achieve a flawless youthful look.

So go ahead and get an instant fix with these instant line fillers and wrinkle smoothing products below.

1) Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads. A daily hydroxy acid and peptide facial peel used to reveals clear, radiant skin and reduced appearance of wrinkles.

2) Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer. This lightweight primer diffuses the light hitting skin to blur out imperfections, fine lines and pores for an even, soft-focus look.

3) Burt’s Bee’s Radiance Eye Cream. Nourishing Royal Jelly and Bee Pollen replenish and renew, restoring a smooth youthful appearance.

4) Bare Essentials bareMinerals MINERALIXIRS 5-Oil Blend. Designed to soften and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while recovering skin’s youthful radiance, suppleness and resilience.

5) Philosophy Deep Fill Fix Instant Line Filler. This one does double duty — an instant line filler and long-term wrinkle smoother.

6) Peter Thomas Roth ‘Instant FIRMx Eye’ Treatment. Tightens, firms and smooths the eye area to temporarily get rid of wrinkles.