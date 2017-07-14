Beyonce Introduces Her Twins In Elaborate Floral Goddess Photoshoot

Beyonce just introduced her new babies y’all and the queen went ALL out.

The star celebrated her and Jay Z’s twins turning one-month-old by posting the first picture of them to Instagram on Thursday evening.

Of course, because this is Bey, it wasn’t a normal picture either.

The photoshoot followed the floral goddess style of her pregnancy announcement, with the singer posing with the two babies lying held to her chest, wearing a baby blue veil and purple floral robe.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Standing in front of a floral arch the singer, who appears to be wearing just blue underwear gives a half-smile/knowing look. She also announced the names of Blue Ivy’s new siblings are, the widely reported, “Sir Carter and Rumi” alongside the image.

It’s the first time the mega couple have confirmed the arrival of the Carter twins in Los Angeles on June 13. They were initially kept in hospital after they were born eight days early and neither mother or babies have been seen until the image.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Despite being a new double-daddy Jay Z didn’t take any time off following the arrival of his children, dropping a new album 4:44 just weeks later.

On the record the rapper appeared to confirm he had cheated on his wife of 9 years, finally responding to the allegations she made on last year’s record Lemonade.

Jay hints on the record he only realized the damage his infidelity was doing after the birth of the couple’s first daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012.

The five-year-old even makes an appearance on 4:44 and in a recently released bonus track can be heard rapping. It seems Blue is destined to follow her parents into the music industry, but what about Sir and Rumi?