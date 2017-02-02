Beyonce is Pregnant With Twins And The Internet Has Gone Into Meltdown

By Beca -
Beyonce pregnant with twins
Beyonce is pregnant (Instagram/Beyonce)

Beyonce managed to distract the world from the antics of Donald Trump, for a minute at least, on Wednesday as she revealed she’s pregnant with twins.

The Lemonade hitmaker, 35, confirmed her and husband rapper Jay Z are adding two more to their family in a post on Instagram, which showed the mum-to-be (again) posing in a bra and veil while holding her growing stomach surrounded by flowers.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the star, who is already mum to daughter Blue Ivy, 5, wrote.

They're having a baby
“We have been blessed two times over.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

It might have been a short and sweet message, but that’s all Beyonce needed – the photo getting 7 million likes on Instagram alone after just a few hours.

Many thanked Beyonce for providing a ray of light in troubling times.

The New York Post managed to even-out-do Twitter for their OTT reaction.

Despite it not being anything to do with Donald Trump, somehow he got dragged into it.

Not everyone was sure the earth mother photoshoot was necessary.

The Carter twins will be siblings for the superstar couple’s daughter Blue Ivy, 5, who was born in 2012 – four years after the couple tied the knot.

 

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy
Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy

 

But what was with the bare baby bump? Some speculated on Twitter it was Beyonce’s way of shutting down surrogacy conspiracy theories before they got started.

Back when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy, Bey’s baby bump appeared to fold during an interview, leading to claims she wasn’t actually carrying her daughter.

The infamous bending bump
Some people who might not be crazy in love with the baby news though are those with tickets to the Coachella Music Festival where Beyonce is meant to be headlining in just two months time.

No word yet on whether that will go ahead, but fans are already excited to see the performance.

Or if she turns up at all.

