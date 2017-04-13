Boy, Eight, Drove To McDonald’s For Cheeseburger While His Parents Were Asleep

An 8-year-old kid from Ohio drove himself and his sister to McDonald’s for a cheeseburger, after teaching himself to drive from YouTube videos.

The ambitious and plucky youngster was picked up alongside his 4-year-old sister at the McDonald’s in East Palestine, Ohio on Sunday evening after multiple people reported seeing him at the wheel of his parent’s vehicle.

According to the Weirton Daily Times, the children’s parents had fallen asleep after a long day and despite having had breakfast, lunch and dinner – the kid really fancied a burger so after getting hold of his dad’s keys he got in the car and headed to the drive through.

Patrolman Jacob Koehler, who was the first to responded to the call out to the fast-food chain, said the staff at McDonald’s had assumed it was a prank: “The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t.”

According to multiple witnesses, the young boy had driven “effortlessly” and had obeyed all traffic laws on the way to the fast-food restaurant.

“He didn’t hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal,” Koehler said.

The journey between the children’s house and the McDonalds is around a mile-and-a-half and was made at about 8pm at night.

The boy, who reportedly was in tears when he thought he had done something wrong, told Koehler that he had never driven before but had learnt by watching YouTube videos.

The kids did get to have their McDonalds – cheeseburger, chicken nuggets and fries – while Officers waited for their grandparents to arrive on the scene.

They were then taken to the police station where no charges were filed and later picked up by their parents.