Brad Pitt Compares Angelina Jolie Divorce To Death, Admits Drinking Heavily

Brad Pitt has given a no-holds-bar interview to GQ magazine in which he discusses his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood golden couple, who have six children together, shocked everyone when they split last September and more surprising was the allegation it came after Brad got into an argument with their 15-year-old adopted son Maddox on a private flight.

Speaking to the magazine, Brad was open about his demons and among other things appeared to admit it was Angie who prompted the split.

Admitting that the divorce was like a death of him, he said they were all dealing with grief after having the family “ripped apart”.

“I think for everyone, for the kids, for me, absolutely,” he said.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

Revealing his first reaction had been to “cling on”, to the relationship, he continued: “And then you’ve got a cliché: “If you love someone, set them free.” Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return.”

Pitt also opened up about his alcohol consumption and said he could drink a “Russian under the table with his own vodka”.

“Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings,” he said.

Hinting it was a factor in the break-up he said he has now given up alcohol completely and was “really happy to be done” with it.

Pitt explained: “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with.

“I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again.”

The FBI investigated the incident with Maddox on the plane but brought no charges against the 53-year-old. Initially, after the split, Jolie had primary custody of the children, with Brad only given visitation rights.

That’s improved now, Brad claimed and said the couple were handling the divorce proceedings and child custody privately and was desperate to avoid a court battle.

He said: “I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

While he might be a huge megastar, Pitt seems to be like any other person going through the end of a marriage. He’s going to therapy, listening to Frank Ocean and taking on new projects – sculpture – he just happens to be really famous.