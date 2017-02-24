Caitlyn Jenner Is Not Happy With Donald Trump’s Transgender Policy, Calls Him Out On Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner was one of Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporter, but the Republican is not happy about the president’s decision to rollback Obama-era guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools.

Jenner – who even attended the president’s inauguration last month – attacked the Donald on Twitter after his administration scrapped protections for transgender students calling the decision a “disaster” and warning Trump to live up to his promise to “protect” Trans rights.

Issuing a video statement on Twitter, one of the Transgender community’s most famous faces said: “I have a message for President Trump from well, one Republican to another. This is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community.

Then, doing the phone sign with her hand, she added: “Call me”.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

On Thursday Trump rolled back federal guidelines that allowed children to use the bathroom they identify with.

Urging Transgender children not to be held back by the ruling, Caitlyn said in the video: “I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day, but you’re winning. Very soon we will win full freedom nationwide and it’s going to be with bipartisan support.”

Caitlyn has been a long-time Republican and spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last July. She attended the Inauguration in January and there were even reports she would share a dance with the new president at one of his Inauguration balls.

Last June she claimed Trump’s support over the “bathroom issue” was one of the reasons Jenner was voting for him.

She told STAT: “Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these [LGBT] issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue.

“He backed the LGBT community. But in Trump’s case, there’s a lot more unknowns. With Hillary, you pretty much know what you’re gonna get with the LGBT community.”