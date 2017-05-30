Cops Put Drunk Guy To Bed Then Take A Selfie

Is this the ultimate drunk selfie? Two cops have gone viral after snapping a picture of themselves with the guy they had just rescued and taken home after one too many beers.

There can’t be many places on the planet, where the police will give you a lift home and help you to bed when you’re drunk, but lucky for Reece Park, Tasmania is.

After coming across a drunk Park, Constables Natalie Siggins and Jeremy Blyth not only put him to bed, they took a picture just to explain how he got back.

Posting the snap to Reddit, Park’s friend wrote: “So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ******* took some banger selfies after they took my drunk a** home! Bloody legends”. (sic)

Since the story went viral Sunrise in Australia managed to track down the police officers in the selfie down.

Officer Jeremy told them: “Sam was a little bit unresponsive, didn’t know where he lived. He wasn’t saying much so we tried to locate where he was.

“We were lucky enough to figure out his address. People’s friends have put them in taxis thinking they’re getting home safe but unfortunately they end up like Reece, asleep in the back seat and unable to get themselves all the way home.”

After the story went viral the Tasmania Police urged partygoers to make sure they have a plan to get home and not rely on the authorities.

Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern District, said: “On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him,” he said.

“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.”