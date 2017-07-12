Couple Match On Tinder And Keep Joke Going For 3 Years

When you’re swiping right on Tinder, taking things slow isn’t usually the first thing on people’s minds.

That’s all except this couple, who based on their nearly three year conversation, might actually be soul mates. Josh and Michelle first matched in September 2014 and have been keeping up a long-running joke ever since and this week Josh let everyone else in on it.

The couple have been give lame excuses for why they haven’t got back to each – for months. One time it took Michelle two months to charge her phone, another Josh was in the shower for three. And when it comes to mid-terms, there can be a whole year gap.

Hahahaha one day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

To which Josh replied:

Wow😊 This is single handedly the coolest thing twitter has ever done for me. Be sure to check your DMs sometime at the end of August. — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Posting their whole messaging history to Twitter, the student admitted that it is going to be one “epic” date when they finally do meet.

The messages soon went viral, with people loving the couple’s commitment to the hilarious 36-month exchange.

This is hilarious😂😂 please get married. — laur💕 (@laurenmariee143) July 8, 2017

I am laughing like hell😂. This is too much. You guys should meet n pls tweet about it too 😂😂😂 — BlurryFace (@sam27march) July 10, 2017

I’m gonna laugh soo hard if they hate each other after they meet 🤣 — Frank (@frank_brisbane) July 11, 2017

Even the official Tinder account got involved.

Not always…. — Kayode Modupe-Ojo (@kayodemodupeojo) July 12, 2017

Things then got even crazier when the dating app offered to send the couple to HAWAII for their dream first date.

Aloha! We’re sending you to Maui but you can’t take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

No word yet if the pair actually will get a trip to the sun, but this follower wasn’t convinced.

The only bags most Tinder couples need come prepacked, sealed, and in over the counter boxes.@durex @TrojanCondoms — Phil Landsberg (@Phil16723) July 11, 2017

How are Michelle and Josh dealing with their new Twitter fame? By being their usual hilarious-selves. The only public message they’ve shared has been Michelle’s reply to Josh’s initial post, which read: “sorry I’d reply but I need to give it a few months !”(sic)

sorry I’d reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

It’s rare for someone to play the long game on Tinder and finding someone funny who matches your humor as well makes this a match in a million.

Don’t hold out to hear news about a first date anytime soon though, with the rate their taking this burning romance it will be a decade before they get in the same room together.

Based just on this we think these two could be meant for each other.