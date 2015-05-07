How Ancient Chinese Cupping Could Be Your Miracle Cure

Remember when grandma would whip out the honey and pepper when you had a nasty cough, or tell you to contort your body into weird shapes whenever you had a headache? Well maybe nana was on to something.

Long written off by Western medicine as nothing more than quackery, old-time cures are now making a comeback as new research and studies are helping respected physicians and scientists discover the many powers of alternative cures. When worked in with your regular meds and doctor visits, many off the old school therapies can help you feel and be your best.

One of these is the ancient Chinese practice of cupping. This method has been around for some 2,500 years now and claims to rid you of a plethora of ailments. From bronchitis, coughs and asthma to muscle, joint and the dreaded menstrual pain, cupping can help curb all these issues and you don’t have to put a single chemical into your body to make it happen.

Here’s how Chinese cupping works and what it does for you.

Practitioners set heated cups or cones on to your back or stomach to create suction on the skin. This is supposed to boost your circulation, which in turn is supposed to reduce inflammation and unblock congestion.

Academic reviews and research has given a thumbs up to the therapy as it has a potential benefits, and although better research is still needed to conclusively give it the green light, the method has been used safely for thousands of years now. Vitaly Napadow, PhD, a professor at Harvard Medical School says “It seems to be especially helpful for clearing up colds and other respiratory problems.”

And it seems to be gaining popularity not just among scientists and researchers but Hollywood starlets as well. Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham are both into cupping and it’s evidenced by the temporary telltale markings on their backs in paparazzi photos.

If you want to give cupping a try, keep in mind that you will need at least three sessions. The $60-$100 per session cost may be covered by insurance and may also include acupuncture costs, which is usually done in combination with cupping. If you want to find a practitioner hop on over to nccaom.org.

Even if you aren’t totally sold on the ancient cure, you can still give it a try for the relaxing effect many patients have reported after receiving treatment.

Would you consider cupping or have you ever tried it before? Let us know in the section down below.

Image: drstevenschram.com