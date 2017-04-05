Daniel Craig Ready To Return As James Bond As Tom Hiddleston Is Rejected

Daniel Craig has been messing with us all this time as according to new reports he WILL return as James Bond.

Despite claiming he’d rather “slit his wrists” than play 007 again, the 49-year-old is said to be poised to pen another deal to take on the British sleuth for the fifth time.

A source told the New York Post’s Page six that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli had “‘just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie.'”

The insider continued: “Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who’ve penned several Bond movies] are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

Bad luck for Tom Hiddleston, who was the media favourite to sign on as the next Bond.

According to the source though, recent behaviour put producers off the actor who was deemed “too smug” to play Bond.

They said: “Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

His cringeworthy, blink and you’ll miss it, romance with Taylor Swift, is said to have put the Bond team off the Night Manager star as well as his self-congratulatory Golden Globes speech.

Following the release of Spectre, Craig made it clear he had no interest in playing Bond again.

In a 2015 interview with Timeout, when asked if he would play Bond again he said: “Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists,”

“No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

“If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”

However, his resolve appeared to soften last year when he had this to say about playing the secret agent: “I’ve got the best job in the world doing Bond. The things I get to do on a Bond movie and the type of work it is, there’s no other job like it. If I were to stop doing it – just say – I’d miss it terribly.

“It’s one of the most thrilling things as an actor you can do. I love this job. I get a massive kick out of it. And, if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will.”