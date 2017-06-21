Daniel Day-Lewis Won’t Be Making Any More Movies

That’s all folks from Daniel Day-Lewis.

The three time Oscar-winning actor has confirmed he will be retiring from acting at the age of 60. When Hollywood types throw about this claim, usually you can be pretty skeptical of how genuine their “retirement” will be, but it sounds as if Day-Lewis is actually done.

His rep confirmed in a statement to Variety that he will: “No longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No further reason for why he’s decided to end his career has been given and from the sound of the statement the fiercely private star won’t be letting on anytime soon.

The news has come as a huge shock to the acting world, as Day-Lewis is one of the biggest and revered actors in Hollywood. He’s the only performer to have ever won three Best Actor Oscars, the last one for his role as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s biopic, Lincoln.

His other Academy Awards came for his performances in 2007’s There Will Be Blood and My Left Foot and he also received Oscar nominations for his roles in Gangs of New York and In The Name Of The Father.

While fans will be devastated to think there’s no more epic performances from Day-Lewis to come, there is his four decade spanning filmography to have a look back through. Not exactly a comedy actor, the star has become known for tackling complex roles – and infamous for staying in character when the cameras stop rolling.

He even learned Czech for his role as a doctor in The Unbearable Lightness of Being and was confined to a wheelchair to play a cerebral palsy sufferer in My Left Foot.

His final role will be in in an as yet unnamed drama set in the fashion world, scheduled to be released on Christmas Day 2017.