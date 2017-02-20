DeleteUber Is Back After Ex-Employee Claims Sexual Harassment Allegations Were Ignored

Uber users are deleting their apps in support of a former employee, who penned an explosive essay about what it’s like to work for the tech giant.

Susan Fowler, who quit as a reliability engineer at Uber in December 2016, claimed Uber’s Human Resources failed to deal with multiple allegations of sexual harassment and threatened to fire her after she complained about her manager.

Calling the post “Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber” the engineer wasn’t exaggerating as she revealed her experience working for one of the globe’s most recognisable brands.

Aside from accusations of blatant sexual harassment from her manager, who propositioned her over messenger, there’s a strange alleged incident when the company purchased leather jackets for their male employees only and continuous clashes with HR.

Susan’s now working elsewhere and felt it was time to reveal her 13 months of horror after being asked about exactly what it was like working for the app company.

I wrote something up this weekend about my year at Uber, and why I left: https://t.co/SyREtfLuZH — Susan Fowler Rigetti (@susanthesquark) 19 February 2017

After publishing the post it didn’t take long for #DeleteUber to return, as users vented their anger over the allegations.

@ariannahuff Not good enough. This is beyond unethical. It is illegal and disgusting behavior that is condoned within Uber. #deleteUber — mohnUS (@mohnus) 20 February 2017

Oh @Uber, you are just beyond pathetic and giving us way more reasons that we need to #deleteuber. https://t.co/lFW2poIO5y — Emma Knight (@emmatheknight) 20 February 2017

It’s not been a great 2017 so far for Uber.

The hashtag first appeared last month over claims Uber failed to oppose Donald Trump’s travel ban and it was revealed Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was on an advisory committee for the President.

It’s estimated the App lost 200,000 users during that episode, so it was no surprise that Kalanick responded quickly to Fowler’s allegations and less than 24 hours after the essay was published, revealed he was ordering a full investigation.

The full statement said: “I have just read Susan Fowler’s blog. What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in. It’s the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey our new Chief Human Resources Officer to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber — and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.”

The essay was published Sunday night and immediately racked up thousands of views and comments online.

Thanking everyone for their support, Susan tweeted on Monday: “I am so humbled by and thankful for the overwhelming support I’ve received today. Wow. So many thanks to you all.”

My twitter and gmail apps are longer working thanks to all the messages! It will take me a while to reply to everyone but I will try! — Susan Fowler Rigetti (@susanthesquark) 20 February 2017

