Dennis Rodman Gives North Korean’s Kim Jong-Un Trump’s Art Of The Deal

Dennis Rodman has given North Korean Leader, Kim Jong-un a copy of Donald Trump’s book ‘Trump: The Art Of The Deal’.

Rodman, who worked with Trump on two seasons of The Apprentice, presented the book to North Korean Sports Minister Kim II Guk, according to the Associated Press.

The Basketball hall-of-famer arrived in the isolated country on Tuesday and said he was on a mission to try and “open a door”. We’re not sure how well Trump’s book will go down with the North Korean leader, but perhaps he can learn a thing or two about his adversary?

Rodman has been a long time Trump support and endorsed him for President several times during the election campaign.

Tweeting shortly after Trump announced his intention to run, Rodman wrote in July 2015:”@realDonaldTrump has been a great friend for many years. We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016.”

When asked what the Donald thought of the visit, Rodman told reports in China: “Well, I’m pretty sure he’s pretty much happy with the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need.”

A Trump official told the Washington Post that Rodman was not going as a representative of the President, but as a “private citizen”.

The 55-year-old has strong links to North Korea and previously traveled to the country in January 2014 where he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the leader. Kim Jong Un referred to the baller as his “best friend” on that visit, so let’s see how close they are after delievering Trump’s best-seller.

Trump: The Art of the Deal was released in 1987 and reached number one on the New York Times Best Seller list in its first week and stayed for a further 13. It was on the list for a total of 48 weeks and helped establish Trump as a household name.

Part memoir, part business guide, Trump has mentioned many times that it is one of his proudest achievements and claims it is his second favourite book, after the Bible.