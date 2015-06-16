Did This Horrified Customer Find a Deep-Fried Rat in His KFC Order?

A California man got the shock of his life when he dug into his order of KFC fried chicken. Devorise Dixon said that at first he thought he’d just been given a strangely-shaped piece of chicken breast—until he noticed what looked to be a deep-fried “tail” coming off of it.

Now, with a post on Facebook, Dixon claims he found a whole fried rat in his order.

With the pictures Dixon wrote:

“As I bit into it noticed that it was very hard and rubbery which made me look at it. As I looked down at it I noticed that it was in a shape of a rat with a tail. It sent chills throughout my whole body! I’ve been feeling weird ever since. It’s time for a lawyer, be safe don’t eat fast food!”

He apparently sealed the “rat” in a bag and stored it in his freezer. When he returned to the KFC location to complain, the manager allegedly confirmed to him at the time that he was served a fried rat.

However a statement since posted on KFC’s social media that this might not be the case.

According to their official statement, the incident sparked and immediate investigation. KFC found no evidence to back up the claim.

@DGotti_PHE Our immediate investigation has found no evidence to support this. We’re attempting to contact them to continue the process — KFC (@kfc) June 15, 2015

Manyon social media are still speculating whether Dixon was truly sold fried rat with his meal, or if a piece of breaded chicken breast just bears the unfortunately resemblance to a rodent.