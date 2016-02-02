Can Pheromone Colognes Boost Your Sexual A-Game?

What makes one person attracted to another?

Apparently, part of the answer can be found in chemistry. Scientists have known for years that the human body produces pheromones, powerful air-borne chemical hormones, and after years of research it has become clear that the purpose of these chemicals stem from our evolutionary need to find a mate and reproduce.

“If you’re looking for the man or woman of your dreams, unsuspecting pheromones in your body scent are most likely playing a large and very clever role in mate attraction,” explains Deb Levine, MA, on WebMD. “According to an article in Psychology Today, how our body odors are perceived as pleasant and sexy to another person is a highly selective process. We usually smell best to a person whose genetically based immunity to disease differs most from our own. This could benefit you in the long run, making for stronger, healthier children.”

How this works is through the vomeronasal organ (VNO), which is just inside a person’s nasal cavity. The VNO detects trace amounts of pheromones and stimulates the limbic region of the brain, also known as the “Seat of Emotions.” This area of the brain is responsible for such emotions as lust, ecstasy and sexual desire.

The big question for researchers was whether or not this genetic trait is needed in our modern, civilized world. In other words, do pheromones stimulate attraction in members of the opposite sex today?

According to numerous scientific studies, it’s clear that pheromones are just as important today as they were to our ancestors. One recent and widely publicized experiment is the now-famous “Twins” study performed by the ABC News show 20/20.

To test whether or not pheromones really do help people find romance, 20/20 sent two identical sets of twins— one male and one female — to a speed-dating event, and one twin in each set received a scent containing pheromones. Neither twin was told if they had been given the pheromones. All four went on 10 dates, each lasting five minutes. Afterwards, the speed-daters completed a form stating which of the people they would like to see again. At the end of the evening they tallied the results, finding that 9 men wanted to see Sarah again and 5 men wanted to see Bridget again. As for the guys, 10 women were interested in Dave and only 6 women were interested in Paul.

Sarah and Dave were wearing pheromones, resulting in 73% more attraction than the twins not wearing the formula.

Numerous companies have attempted to commercialize pheromones in perfumes, and it’s become a huge business. But do pheromone colognes actually work?

The jury is out on that topic. Raw Chemistry is one of the most purchased on Amazon.com, and it uses a patented blend of human pheromones including Androstadienone, Androstenol, Androstenone and Androsterone. A cologne named Healthy Attraction is often purchased in conjunction with Raw Chemistry, but it doesn’t list which pheromones it uses to ignite the spark.

And don’t think this is just about men. Healthy Attraction has a women’s formula to attract men, while Pure Instinct is sold as a “gender friendly” formula (meaning either sex can use it), and claims it “elevates confidence, enhances moods, and awakes the senses.” The key here may be in the “elevates confidence” phrase, because it’s well known that if one thinks he or she is sexy and attractive, other people believe it as well.

Since scientific studies on these colognes and perfumes is scant, the only way to know if it works for you is to test them out. Or just believe it works, and see if that one-two combo is your ticket to success.



