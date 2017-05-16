Donald Trump Accused Of Leaking Intelligence To Russian Officials

Claims that Donald Trump shared classified information during a meeting with Russian officials last week could be even worse than was first reported.

The president welcomed the Russian foreign minister and US ambassador to the White House last week for a meeting in the Oval Office where according to the Washington Post, he shared highly-classified intelligence about Isis terror attacks on aircraft.

The Post claims current and former US officials confirmed that Trump gave this information to his guests, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak.

The intel had been provided to the U.S. via an intelligence-sharing arrangement with another partner the report claimed and allegedly was even being withheld from some of their allies and had tight clearance even within parts of the US government itself.

According to Buzzfeed the information disclosed was “far worse than what has already been reported”.

The Washington Post’s report sent shockwaves through the U.S., prompting Trump’s national security advisor, H.R McMaster to deny the story.

“The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” he told White House reporters on Monday night.

“At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. The president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known… I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”

The New York Times and Buzzfeed News, however, have backed up the claims made by the Washington Post.

It comes just a week after the President admitted sacking FBI director James Comey because he was investigating links between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.