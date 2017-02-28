Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Is Behind Protests And White House Leaks

Donald Trump has claimed Barack Obama is “behind” leaks coming from the White House and protests staged against the new administration.

POTUS’ explosive comments were made during an interview with Fox and Friends set to air on Tuesday morning.

A teaser clip released on Monday night saw Trump being asked: “It turns out his organization seems to do a lot of these organizing to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you. Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents’ code?”

The President replied: “No, I think he is behind it. I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is.

He continued: “You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know.

President Trump says he believes former President Obama is behind the leaks within his administration https://t.co/LAwHHydOyP pic.twitter.com/Ln65R1AvT6 — CNN International (@cnni) 28 February 2017

“No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Trump didn’t offer any evidence for his allegations in the interview.

Members of Congress have faced fierce resistance from their constituents over Trump policies during town hall meetings held during the recess.

Fears over plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act – known as Obamacare – has been top of the agenda for many concerned voters.

It’s estimated around 20 million Americans would lose their healthcare if Obamacare was removed, as Trump has promised.

While things got nasty during the election campaign, Obama and Trump had attempted to keep things civil during the transition of power, but clearly, that isn’t going to continue.

The interview will air hours before the president is set to give an address to a joint session of Congress.

We can’t wait.