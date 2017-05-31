Donald Trump Confuses Everyone With Angry Tweet About ‘Covfefe’

Donald Trump has sent Twitter crazy again, after ending a rant with the word “covfefe”.

POTUS is known for his Twitter gaffes and this one was a real head-scratcher as he appeared to be mid-way through an outburst before it ended with the unpronounceable word.

Just after midnight on Wednesday the tweet appeared on the president’s wall and immediately went viral, he wrote: “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

While the tweet was swiftly deleted, it didn’t manage to stop the word “covfefe” going viral, with the strange combination of letter trending worldwide.

Urban Dictionary has successfully defined #covefe pic.twitter.com/IlbnCbjcXn — Eric Brooks (@eri_5m) 31 May 2017

I bet everyone in the White House is afraid to wake up the President. This is literally a retelling of “The Emperors New Clothes” #covefe — Jake @wood (@GreatILoveIt) 31 May 2017

“Everyone knows #covfefe is a real word. POTUS has been very clear about his position on it.” -Sean Spicer, at tomorrow’s WH press briefing. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) 31 May 2017

Just woke up in England and now I’m going to be late for work because #covefe — Julie Carlisle (@JuliecarJulie) 31 May 2017

The President never tweeted #covefe. And it is NOT his KGB designation. — Sean Spicer, tomorrow, probably pic.twitter.com/xevfzE8MOB — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) 31 May 2017

Guesses at what the word could mean varied from the nuclear codes to Trump’s “tiny hands” being able to write out “coverage” on a phone.

Most have speculated that Trump was trying to write “press conference” but, from his follow-up tweet, we guess we’ll never know.

Even the President himself got in on the joke this time and later tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 May 2017

While he saw the funny side of that tweet, he had no idea for Kathy Griffin’s latest stunt. Griffin posed with a fake decapitated Trump head in a now-deleted YouTube video, which was posted earlier this week.

Hey @CNN – will Kathy Griffin be hosting your New Year’s Eve show again? Your advertisers would like to know. pic.twitter.com/ngzHbBcPhN — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) 30 May 2017

Clearly unimpressed by the gag, he tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 May 2017

Griffin later apologized for the picture, claiming in a video posted to Twitter: “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. “The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”