Donald Trump Confuses Everyone With Angry Tweet About ‘Covfefe’

By Beca -

Donald Trump has sent Twitter crazy again, after ending a rant with the word “covfefe”.

POTUS is known for his Twitter gaffes and this one was a real head-scratcher as he appeared to be mid-way through an outburst before it ended with the unpronounceable word.

Just after midnight on Wednesday the tweet appeared on the president’s wall and immediately went viral, he wrote: “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

Donald Trump
What is covfefe?

While the tweet was swiftly deleted, it didn’t manage to stop the word “covfefe” going viral, with the strange combination of letter trending worldwide.

Guesses at what the word could mean varied from the nuclear codes to Trump’s “tiny hands” being able to write out “coverage” on a phone.

Most have speculated that Trump was trying to write “press conference” but, from his follow-up tweet, we guess we’ll never know.

Even the President himself  got in on the joke this time and later tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

While he saw the funny side of that tweet, he had no idea for Kathy Griffin’s latest stunt. Griffin posed with a fake decapitated Trump head in a now-deleted YouTube video, which was posted earlier this week.

Clearly unimpressed by the gag, he tweeted: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin later apologized for the picture, claiming in a video posted to Twitter: “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I move the line then I cross it. I went way too far,” she said. “The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR