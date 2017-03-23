Donald Trump Jr Causes Outrage After Attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan Following Terror Attack

Donald Trump Jr has been called a “disgrace” after appearing to hit out at London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, on Twitter just two hours after the UK capital was struck by a terror attack.

Rather than showing solidarity with the US’ major ally, POTUS’ son chose to tweet a six-month-old article where Khan is quoted as saying terror attacks had become “part and parcel” of life in any international city.

Implying it was Khan’s response to the shocking events, Trump Jnr wrote: “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan” (sic) alongside a link to the article.

The tweet came two hours after four people were killed and at least 40 injured when a lone wolf attacker drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in Central London at around 2:40pm on Wednesday.

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

He then crashed the vehicle outside the Houses of Parliament and fatally stabbed a police officer to death, who tried to stop him gaining access to the building, before being shot dead.

Trump Jr’s tweet caused an avalanche of criticism on Twitter from those who saw it as insensitive and an attempt to exploit the events in London for his own political gain.

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

Sadiq Khan has shown statesmanship and leadership today @DonaldJTrumpJr has shown idiocy, today illustrates the character of both men. https://t.co/JUFZwoHnS8 — Toby Perkins MP (@tobyperkinsmp) March 22, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr @Independent learn to read the article not just the headline you tangerine goblin spawn — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 22, 2017

In wake of the London attack, Donald Trump Jr didn’t post condolences. Instead he dragged up an old article to attack London’s Muslim Mayor. pic.twitter.com/6piLWP1Lty — Liam O’Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) March 22, 2017

The article, published by The Independent last September, was taken from an interview Khan gave days after bomb attacks hit New York.

Referring to the attacks he told the Evening Standard that living with the threat of terrorism was a “reality” for London and that “major cities around the world have got to be prepared for these sorts of things.”

“Part and parcel of living in a great global city is you have to be prepared for these sorts of things, you have to be vigilant, you have to support the police doing an incredibly hard job, you have to support the security services,” he continued.

Khan, the first Muslim Mayor of London, has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and in January called the president’s travel ban “shameful and cruel”.

He was defiant in response to the attacks yesterday and in a statement insisted that “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

“I want to reassure all Londoners and all our visitors not to be alarmed. Our city remains one of the safest in the world. London is the greatest city in the world. And we stand together in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have and we always will,” he added.