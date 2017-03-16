Donald Trump Rages After Second Muslim Travel Ban Is Blocked By Judge In Hawaii

Donald Trump’s second travel ban has been blocked by a judge in Hawaii, just hours before it was due to come into effect.

The revised executive order, banning citizens from six Muslim-majority countries entering the US, was deemed unconstitutional and discriminatory by a federal court on Wednesday.

The order was viewed to be too similar to the original EO, that banned citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen entering the US for 90 days, causing confusion and mass protests at airports across the US in January.

In his ruling, enforced late on Wednesday hours, Obama appointed Judge Derrick Watson claimed the executive order was “illogic” and the desired intent was to discriminate against those of the Muslim faith.

Watson cited in his reasoning that “a reasonable, objective observer – enlightened by the specific historical context, contemporaneous public statements, and specific sequence of events leading to its issuance – would conclude that the Executive Order was issued with a purpose to disfavour a particular religion”.

He also noted Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller’s recent comments to Fox News that the aim of the revised order was “the same basic policy outcome” as the first.

POTUS lashed out at the decision on Wednesday at a rally in Nashville, Tennesse claiming it was “terrible” and vowed to fight the decision “all the way to the Supreme Court”.

“We’re going to win,” he told his supporters. “The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need for my executive order is clear.”

Admitting the order was a “watered-down version of the first one” Trump continued: “And let me tell you something, I think we ought to go back to the first one and go all the way, which is what I wanted to to in the first place.”

The second EO was signed away from the cameras at the White House last week and gave a seven day notification period, unlike the first one, which was published without warning.

It also removed Iraq from the list of countries affected by the ban and did not apply to green card holders.