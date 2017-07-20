Donald Trump Says The French President ‘Loves’ Holding His Hand

Donald Trump is loved in France, especially by it’s handsy President Emmanuel Marcon.

POTUS sat down with the New York Times this week for an extensive interview where he discussed everything from Russia, to Putin and Obamacare.

While there was much to tear apart regarding his current political situation, one of the weirdest things that came up was his revelation that French President, Emmanuel Marcon “loves” holding his hand.

Discussing his relationship with the new French President and his recent visit to Paris to celebrate Bastille Day, he had this to say: “He’s a great guy. Smart. Strong. Loves holding my hand.”

Referring to their extremely long handshakes, footage of which went viral during the visit he continued:”People don’t realize he loves holding my hand. And that’s good, as far as that goes.”

Trump then went for three, adding: “I mean, really. He’s a very good person. And a tough guy, but look, he has to be. I think he is going to be a terrific president of France. But he does love holding my hand.”

Marcon and Trump definitely seem to enjoy touching palm and were in a nearly minute-long clutch while greeting each other before the Bastille parade.

The President admitted he had been a little worried about going to France after pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, but was surprised to discover he’s really popular in France.

It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade. Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron! pic.twitter.com/1J4vZiy98y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

When being asked if he was going to visit Britain he responded: “so, when Macron asked, I said: “Do you think it’s a good thing for me to go to Paris? I just ended the Paris Accord last week. Is this a good thing?” He said, “They love you in France.” I said, “O.K., I just don’t want to hurt you.””

He also spoke about his meal at the Eiffel Tower, which he claimed brought out the loving French public: “We had dinner at the Eiffel Tower, and the bottom of the Eiffel Tower looked like they could have never had a bigger celebration ever in the history of the Eiffel Tower. I mean, there were thousands and thousands of people, ’cause they heard we were having dinner.”

So it’s official France loves Trump.