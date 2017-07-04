Donald Trump has spent 21% Of His Presidency At Golf Courses

Donald Trump has spent at least 1/5 of his presidency at golf clubs.

POTUS 45 has been in office since January 20 and despite implementing a nationwide travel ban, attempting to repeal and replace Obamacare and tweeting, as still managed to find some time to get out on the links. Quite a bit in fact.

According to NBC News Trump has spent 35 days golfing, 21 percent of his entire time in office. The number is more of an estimation that confirmed amount as Turmp’s security have been reluctant to confirm how many trips Trump has made to the golf course.

Looks like @POTUS hit the links today. Not via WH press pool, but via Instagrammer at his club pic.twitter.com/Uptz2hlLCh — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 6, 2017

In comparison, his predecessor Barack Obama only went golfing five times during the same period of his presidency and even that was too much for Trump.

At the time he complained on Twitter: “Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter” (sic)

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

He also beat Bill Clinton and Geoge W. Bush for course visist. Clearly he’s had a change of mind about how much time presidents are allowed to hit the green.

While Trump might be leading when it comes to his hours of golf, his approval rating continues to plummet. According to the latest Gallup poll, Trump’s approval rating is at just 37 percent while disapproval is at 57 percent.

It comes after a poll last week from Public Policy Polling that found 47 percent of those asked were in support of impeaching Trump.