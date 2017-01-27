Donald Trump Starts Building The WALL Today

Remember that “big, beautiful wall” along the US-Mexican border Donald Trump banged on about during his election campaign? Well turns out it’s actually happening.

On Tuesday night Trump teased on Twitter that he had a “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow” adding that, “among many other things, we will build the wall!”.

It seems the billionaire businessman meant figuratively, rather than getting his hands dirty as on Wednesday signed an executive order for construction to begin on an “impassable physical barrier” along the 1,900-mile southern border.

Keeping his word to crackdown on immigration, Trump said during the ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security: “Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders. I just signed two executive orders that will save thousands of lives, millions of jobs and billions and billions of dollars.”

Trump’s wall has been a long time coming. He first promised it back in June 2015 when he first announced his Presidential candidacy, in a speech where he also branded Mexican immigrants “criminals” and “rapists”.

The idea spread like wildfire amongst his supporters, becoming a rallying cry during the billionaire businessman’s fiercely anti-immigration election campaign.

We won’t have to wait too long for the mythical wall to start taking shape either, according to Trump construction will begin within “months”. claiming in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday night: “Very soon, as soon as we can physically do it.”

While Trump might be keeping his word about the wall going up, his promise Mexico would be footing the bill for the estimated $10billion construction might not be so iron-clad.

Trump said while Mexico would eventually “absolutely, 100%” be paying, initially, it would be down to the US tax-payer.

“Ultimately it [payment for the wall] will come out of what is happening with Mexico. We are going to be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be paid back, in a form, reimbursed by Mexico,” he said during the chat from the Oval Office.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has stated many times that there’s no way his country would be paying, including just two weeks ago, but that doesn’t seem to have worried the Donald.

“He has to say that,” Trump said referring to Nieto’s comments.

“I’m just telling you, there will be a payment, it will be in a form. Perhaps a complicated form… We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”

Complicated form? We’re not sure how the Donald intends to squeeze $10billion out of Mexico, but Nieto is due to meet the new resident of the Oval Office in Washington D.C. at the end of January – should make for an interesting visit.

