Donald Trump Trolled By Own Obama Tweet As Approval Rating Hits 36% Record Low

Donald Trump was dealt some major Twitter karma on Monday after a tweet mocking Barack Obama’s approval rating came back to haunt him.

Just two months into his Presidency and Trump has managed to hit an approval rating low of 36 percent according to a new Gallup poll released Monday – two percent less than the lowest Obama ever polled during his eight years in the White House.

Ironically Trump had mocked Obama’s approval rating on Twitter back in 2011 writing at the time: “@BarackObama has a record low 39% Gallup approval rating. Why so high?”

It didn’t take long for Trump’s critics to unearth the tweet, who congratulated POTUS on actually beating Obama at something.

Obama hit 38 percent twice during his presidency in 2011 and 2014 but, never got as low as his successor.

Trump had already set a record for starting his Presidency with the lowest ever approval rating of just 44 percent.

It has steadily declined since he took office and took a further hit after last week’s failure to pass the unpopular American Health Care Act.

It also followed confirmation from the FBI that they were investigating links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

It’s not the lowest ever for a president.

George W. Bush sank to 25 percent during the unpopular Iraq War, while Richard Nixon was at just 24 percent during the Watergate affair.

Someone else giving Trump a low approval rating is Obama’s buddy Richard Branson.

44 stayed with the Virgin billionaire on his private Necker Island retreat in the Carribean after leaving the White House earlier this year.

This week he had some choice words for the new occupier of the Oval Office.

He told New Zealand’s NewsHub that Trump is an embarrassment “to the world.”

“I’ve found it rather an embarrassment for the world to have an individual running America who does not speak the truth all the time, who tries to, instead of opening borders to immigrants, has made it really difficult to get in to America, and the list goes on and on and on,” Branson explained.

“There are a lot of great business leaders like [Michael] Bloomberg who would have been great presidents of America. I think Trump is the one businessperson I know who is certainly not the right person to be running a great country like America.

“The first days in office have been so disastrous that I think the chances of it lasting more than one term are extremely unlikely and I think that’s the only saving grace about the way he’s behaving at the moment.”

Not a fan then…