This ‘Driverless’ Van Turned Out To Be A Man Dressed As A Car Seat

The mystery of a “driverless” van that was freaking out residents of Arlington, Virginia has been solved after a news reporter discovered someone dressed as a car seat behind the wheel.

New4’s Adam Truss managed to solve the van mystery after it was spotted driving around the Clarendon area last week, apparently without a driver. On Friday morning he was in the area to interview ARLnow.com founder Scott Brodbeck, who had seen the van on Thursday night and when leaving their offices spotted the van for himself.

Pursing the vehicle, which even ran a red light in an attempt to get away from the reporter, Truss followed it for about 20 minutes before he was able to get a look in the apparently empty driver’s seat. Things took a weird twist then, as they discovered it wasn’t a “driverless” van after all and there was a man hiding behind the car seat.

Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington – and there’s a guy hiding behind the seat!!! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EeI7rhQi1R — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Truss tried to get an interview and in a hilarious interview can be seen saying through the window: “Brother, who are you? What are you doing? I’m with the news, dude.

“Dude, can you pull over and we can talk for a second?”

Here’s me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Summing it up pretty well, Adam tweeted:

This is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen @nbcwashington @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8ipKEnkeiq — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Asked about the surreal moment later, he said: “I looked out and I said, ‘Oh my God, there’s a guy in a seat costume.

“How’s that possible? Your brain can’t get around it for a second.”

In the video clip you can see someone hiding under a fake car seat cover with only their hands visible at the bottom, which was clutching the wheel. The person didn’t move as Truss tried to get him to speak and then drove off quickly, desperate to shake the cameras.

I tried talking to the driver – but he blew through a red light and drove off. Could this all be a prank??? @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bn72daBNUA — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Despite discovering the truth about who was driving the van, Adam was still left in the dark over why.

Luckily though, the video got so much attention that we got to the bottom of the strange story. Virginia Tech Transportation Institute were forced to confirm the van and van driver are part of a study they are conducting on driverless cars.

To sum up-Va Tech Trans Inst testing self driving car in north Arlington+camouflaging driver to see how you respond. This is how I responded pic.twitter.com/j6H64mhY4E — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

The institution was even forced to issue a public statement and confirmed they were behind the accidental prank: “The driver’s seating area is configured to make the driver less visible within the vehicle, while still allowing him or her the ability to safely monitor and respond to surroundings.”