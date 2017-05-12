Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Seriously Considering Running For President

After Donald Trump, could the next president be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

The WWE star, turned Hollywood heavyweight, has admitted there’s a “real possibility” that he could run for office one day.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, he sounded very much like a politician as he outlined why he may run for office one day.

“A year ago it started coming up more and more,” he said, referring to an article in the Washington Post that suggested him as a possible, future candidate.

“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

He’s even floated what appeared to be a very early slogan, claiming his campaign would be based on “cooperation and inclusion”.

“[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them,” he said.

“The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

So what does he think of the current incumbent of the White House? Is he going to laying the smackdown on POTUS 45 if he meets him on the campaign trail?

Giving a very, safe, political answer Johnson, who has not identified as either a Democrat or a Republican, said he found it “hard to categorise right now how I think he’s doing”.

He didn’t have a problem vocalising his opposition to the travel ban, which temporarily banned passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

“I completely disagree with it,” he said.

“I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment … Within 24 hours, we saw a ‘tail effect’.”

He continued: “It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

Could The Rock be the first wrestling president? Don’t count him out.

After being one of the biggest names in wrestling for nearly a decade, Johnson swiftly moved to Hollywood where his name has been attached to a string of blockbusters, the most recent being the record-breaking Furious 8, the latest movie in The Fast and Furious franchise.