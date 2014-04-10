SURPRISE VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres Makes Out With a Man

Has Ellen lied to her fans?

That was the question on social media when a video started circulating from this week’s episode of Ellen. On the talk show, the openly gay host was showing making out with a famous Hollywood actor — and it wasn’t in a skit.

While there have been some crazy things happen on the Ellen show over the years, this one is similar to our “controversial” post about Ellen having a new boyfriend. That post, which ran in May of last year, has had consistent traffic on First to Know since we first published it. Initially it was from the topic, but then ultimately fans came back because it was so darn cute.

But the question remains: Has Ellen lied to her fans all these years. Is she no longer a lesbian? Is she, like Anne Heche before her, now a “hasbian“?

Not so much. This is a funny story with one of her many famous guests, Rob Lowe to be specific, and in the course of their conversation the queen of daytime talk ends up having a serious make out session with him. Check it out, and see the video clip that caused such big controversy this week.