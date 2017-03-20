Flight Attendant Recreates Britney Spears’ Toxic Dance – Completely Nails It

If Las Vegas ever needs a Britney Spears stand-in we think we’ve found one.

After finding himself on an empty AirBus A330, flight attendant Assraf Nasir decided to recreate one of Brit’s most iconic dances from the video to Toxic while his friend filmed it and it is genuinely hilarious.

The video shows Nasir strutting around the empty aisles of the AirAsia plane, talking on the intercom and – of course – pouting down the camera lens as he matches Spears move for move.

The iconic 2003 video shows the pop princess gyrating around in a blue and silver outfit while serving drinks and – oops – accidentally spilling one over a guest.

While he wasn’t in the costume, Nasir pretty much got everything else spot on in the video taken by his colleague Farhan Rzman.

He later posted it to Twitter with the caption: “A Toxic performance on A330 by @AssrafNasir. Cc @britneyspears”

It didn’t take long for the Britney impression to go viral and has now received over 5,000 retweets and after 9gag posted it to Facebook, picked up 9million views.

It looks like Nasir won’t be getting in trouble for his Britney tribute. His boss and CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes proudly reposted the video, alongside the caption: “Classic. AirAsia version of Toxic. The talent in AirAsia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves.”

Britney hasn’t commented on the video yet, but we can imagine she’s a fan.

Here’s the original video, released 14 years ago, for a quick refresh: