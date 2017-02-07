Flight Attendant Rescues Girl From Human Trafficker After Leaving Note In Aeroplane Toilet

A flight attendant has been hailed as a hero after her quick thinking saved a teenage girl from a suspected human trafficker.

Shelia Fedrick was working on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Francisco when she became concerned about the welfare of a “dishevelled” looking young girl, travelling with an older, well-dressed man and left a note for her in a bathroom asking if she needed help.

The Alabama-native 49, told NBC that she instinctively felt something was wrong when she saw the blonde girl, who “looked like she had been through pure hell”.

The distinction between the two set off “alarm bells” for the flight attendant, who was further alarmed when the man reacted defensively when she tried to engage the pair in conversation.

Fuelled by his reaction, she reached out directly to the girl herself.

She explained: “I left a note in one of the bathrooms. She wrote back on the note and said ‘I need help.’”

After discovering her suspicious were correct, Frederick immediately alerted the pilot, who contacted the authorities.

The police were waiting at the terminal to question the man on arrival in San Francisco.

While combatting human trafficking might not seem like the top priority of an airline attendant last year alone 2,000 arrests for suspicion of trafficking were made by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, NBC reports.

Airline workers are now being trained in techniques for spotting unusual circumstances and potential traffickers and their victims during a flight.

Andrea Hobart, 36, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant, who has been trained by Airline Ambassadors to handle trafficking situations, admitted the hardest part was being able to “let go” of the situation afterwards.

“One part of our training, and it’s the difficult part, but once we report it, we’re supposed to let it go,” she explained. “Even though it’s hard to let it go, you transfer it into the hands of the authorities and they’ll pursue the case.”

