Florida Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Penis

A gun-owner from Jacksonville, Florida will be a lot more careful about where he leaves his gun lying around after accidentally shooting himself in the penis.

38-year-old Cedrick Jelks was rushed to hospital in the city last Friday morning after sitting on the gun, which was lying on the driver seat of his car.

After the gun went off he entered the home of 25-year-old Shanekia Roberts in a panic. Ms Roberts claimed a distressed Jelks immediately made his way to the bathroom and she followed the intruder only to discover the extent of his injuries.

She told police that after seeing the wounds to the crotch area she drove him to hospital where he underwent surgery for the injury. She added that he had been by himself in the vehicle when it accidentally went off.

After arriving in hospital he was taken into surgery, but according to local reports the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Things unfortunately got worse for Jelks after police investigating the incident discovered he had a 2004 conviction for cocaine possession and therefore could face charges for allegedly possessing a firearm, which is illegal for a convicted felon.

With so many guns in circulation in the US, accidental shooting are a real problem. Around 500 people died from accidental gunshots in 2013, with most of them self-inflicted. A high proportion of these victims are children, who come across the firearm in the home.

Just a day after the incident in Florida, a 23-year-old from Pennsylvania shot himself in the leg with a revolver at a free speech rally at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The gun accidentally discharged a second time when a law enforcement officer was attempting to get ammunition out the gun, a spokeswoman for Gettysburg National Military Park confirmed to USA Today. Thankfully though no-one was injured.