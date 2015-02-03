28 Forbidden North Korea Photos That Were Smuggled Over the Border

The above photos feature the photography of Eric Lafforgue, a photographer who was able to visit North Korea six times.

After quickly learning that taking the majority of photos he wanted to take was forbidden, he used digital memory cards and smuggled them out of the country.

“I was banned after my last trip in September 2012 when I published some photos on the Web,” he told news.com.au.

His goal wasn’t to make North Korea look horrible, but to show the humanity of it people.

“Life is brutal in many places of North Korea, far from the Western standard,” said Lafforgue. Regardless of how the average person of North Korea is treated, he says they treated him with love and acceptance.

