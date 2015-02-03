28 Forbidden North Korea Photos That Were Smuggled Over the Border

The above photos feature the photography of Eric Lafforgue, a photographer who was able to visit North Korea six times.

After quickly learning that taking the majority of photos he wanted to take was forbidden, he used digital memory cards and smuggled them out of the country.

“I was banned after my last trip in September 2012 when I published some photos on the Web,” he told news.com.au.

His goal wasn’t to make North Korea look horrible, but to show the humanity of it people.

“Life is brutal in many places of North Korea, far from the Western standard,” said Lafforgue. Regardless of how the average person of North Korea is treated, he says they treated him with love and acceptance.

The above slideshow features 28 of his photos. We hope they will be as enlightening for you as they are for us.

Forced Crying Common?

After the death of Kim Jong Il, North Koreans were caught on camera crying like children. It has been reported that men, women, and children were forced to cry so that the rest of the world could be convinced that they love and revere their leaders.

Forced Crying Caught on Video
Kim Jong Un’s Uncle (Jang Song Thaek) Executed

After being accused of overthrowing the state, Jang Song Thaek (once the second in command) was reportedly executed.

 

A Troubling Kim Jong Un Visit

In most countries, a visit from a President or king would be an exciting moment, but this family appears to be terrified.

North Korean Military Dogs

Dogs play an important role in North Korea’s defense program. There have been rumors swirling around that traitors have been subjected to execution by dog attack.

The First Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge

This bridge (that once connected North Korea to China) was destroyed by the U.S. in the Korean War. North Korean decided not to rebuild this particular bridge an built a brand new one.

The Rebuilt Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge (Renamed the Yalu River Bridge in 1990)

The modern-day bridge is for trade and commerce, but isn’t meant for pedestrians. The area has become a major tourist attraction for the Chinese, allowing them to get a glimpse into North Korea — from a distance of course.

Human Traffic Signals

Throughout North Korea, beautiful traffic conductors are given the job of making sure intersections move smoothly.

Pot Is Legal

Did you know that pot is legal in North Korea? Citizens can grow, smoke, and distribute marijuana without getting in trouble.

Dennis Rodman Playing Basketball with a North Korean

In one of his recent trips, Dennis Rodman enjoyed teaching North Korean basketball players some moves.

South Korean Observation Deck for Tourists

If you visit the right part of South Korea, you can have a glimpse into North Korea via binoculars.

Vintage Subway System

The Pyongyang Metro is beautifully constructed, but reportedly dimly lit. So much so that passengers must squint to read. Also, patriotic music echos through all 16 public stations. The cars were acquired from Germany back in the 1970s.

Exercise at the University

There is only one private university in North Korea. Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is run by Christians and funded primarily by South Koreans. On their way to lunch, students must march and recite “Our supreme commander Kim Jong-un, we will defend him with our lives.”

A Retro North Korean Train
Humongous Monuments

Huge monuments can be seen all over the country, even in nature.

Three Generation Rule

If one person is imprisoned for a particular crime, their family members will also be arrested — up to three generations.

Rundown Villages and Towns

A common sight is impoverished villages. What else would you expect when the average person makes between $2 and $3 dollars per month?

