Fox News Anchor Shep Smith Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ Live On Air

When Fox News thinks Donald Trump is acting “crazy”, you know things have got bad.

The conservative network has mostly been supportive of Trump’s presidency thus far but, his press conference on Thursday was too much for anchor Shep Smith, who afterwards called the president out for telling “ridiculous lies”.

The President addressed the media for over an hour at the White House on Thursday, in which time he attacked the press as “dishonest people” and made incorrect claims about his electoral win.

He also twice failed to confirm, was whether reports his aides had been in touch with senior Russian intelligence officials were true.

Fox was one of the only major news networks that Trump had anything positive to say about during the conference, referring to them as “very honorable people”.

But that wasn’t enough for anchor Shep Smith, who appeared stunned by the Trump’s behaviour.

Speaking live on-air afterwards, a frustrated Smith said: “It’s absolutely crazy.

“[Trump] keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question. Really?”

The Fox anchor defended his rival, CNN’s Jim Acosta, after he was berated by the President, asking: “Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it’s happening, and we’re fools for asking the questions?”

“No, sir, we’re not fools for asking the questions, and we demand to know the answer to this question,” he ended “You owe this to the American people.”

His criticism caused controversy on Twitter with anti and pro-Trump supporters either praising him as a hero for speaking out or calling for him to be fired.

You can guess, which side was which.