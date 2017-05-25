Game Of Thrones Release Epic Season Seven Teaser Trailer

The latest trailer for Game Of Thrones season seven has been released and, somehow, the action in the Seven Kingdoms is intensifying.

We are now just a few weeks away from the beginning of the long-awaited new season, which hits screens on July 16th, a full three months after it’s usual April release date.

That means by the time it finally premieres on HBO, fans will have waited a full 12 months for the latest visit to Westeros. It looks like they will be rewarded for their patients from the newest trailer.

Setting up a battle of the queens, the latest trailer shows Daenerys finally touching down in Westeros with her invasion force and Cersei vowing to fight to the end alongside a reluctant Jamie as the last of the Lannisters.

Both women are shown with their battle maps, gearing up for war and it looks like it will be a bloodthirsty clash. Shots of the Dothraki, finally fulfilling Khal Drogo’s promise to follow his queen across the seas, raining havoc on Westeros look incredible and promises to rival season six’s Battle of the Bastards.

Let’s not forget that other regal leader sitting on a throne, Jon Snow King in the North, is leading the battle against the White Walkers.

The Starks also feature prominently in the trailer, with Arya wandering alone and Sansa being coached by the skin-crawling Little Finger, how does she put up with him?

Melissandre, Theon and Yara Greyjoy and Davos Seaworth, who has a stern warning about the increasing threat from the White Walkers, all make an appearance. As do Daenerys dragons, who are now so big, it’s hard to imagine anyone but the mother of dragons winning the Iron Throne.

Will she be able to keep hold of it as winter arrives in Westeros though?

Season seven will premiere on July 16 and with just seven episodes will be over by August 27.