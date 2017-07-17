Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: 7 Major Things That Happened In Dragonstone

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 hit screens Sunday night and to say fans were excited was an understatement.

After a 15-month wait and many, many teasers Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei and co were back on screen in the penultimate season of the HBO Juggernaut.

As ever, fans had quite a bit to say about the premiere episode and Twitter was blazing for hours after as they poured over every detail. Just to make it easier for anyone who hasn’t watched/has no intention of watching the episode, here’s a cheat sheet for all the weird, wonderful and annoying things that happened.

1. Ed Sheeran was in it

Yes, the I’m In Love With Your Body star made a cameo in the woods as a singing Lannister soldier. Not sure why as it was a completely unnecessary scene – we would’ve preferred more of the hound.

While he’s popular on stage the British star got roasted online for the appearance, with people getting really angry he was given a role.

Just when I thought @edsheeran couldn’t ruin anything else for me, there he is sitting smug on GOT. Annoying me on the radio isn’t enough? — Matthew (@MatthewCullen7) July 17, 2017

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran’s #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: “When your legs don’t work like they used to before…” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017

2. There was a Harry Potter reference

Samwell Tarly is trying to get in the restricted section of the Citadel to learn about White Walkers and tries to get Jim Broadbent to give him the key. This is eerily similar to Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince where Harry also tries to convince Prof. Slughorn, also played by Broadbent, to let him in the restricted section. Twitter LOVED the cross over.

3. There was loads of sh*t

Way too much time was dedicated to watching Sam clear out bed chambers full of poo. How, in such a complex and complicated show, can there be time for a five minute montage of poo?

And the award for grossest montage goes to #GameOfThrones Poor Samwell Tarly. — Luis Ramos (@loramosjr) July 17, 2017

Samwell Tarly’s montage felt like Cell Block Tango was about the start. “Poop. Books. Squish. Gruel. Citadel. Lipschitz!” #GoT — Andrew Costello (@andrewjcostello) July 17, 2017

4. Euron Greyjoy has two good hands – clearly the best Greyjoy

He proposed to Cersei while dissing Jamie and the suggested the queen killer her brother. Jamie’s slightly alarmed face tells us all we need to know – she would do it. Euron is a murderer who betrayed his family, but is kind of sassy. Love it.

#GoTS7 Euron : ” Here I am with a thousand ships and two good hands”

Jaime : pic.twitter.com/zruOo4SO0L — Tea-Rex (@AudreyMnrt) July 17, 2017

Jamie’s facial reactions to Euron’s savagery 😱 — kaila (@kwoww21) July 17, 2017

5. Women rule

Cersei on the thrown preparing to fight, while Jamie runs around pouting.

Daenerys touching down in Westeros and after surveying her new digs aka Stannis Baratheon’s old castle Dragonstone, telling Tyrion “shall we begin”.

Sansa standing up to John, speaking her mind and basically telling Littlefinger what we had all wanted to say for six seasons, “no need to seize the last word, Lord Baelish. I’ll assume it was something clever”.

Lyanna Mormont once again proved herself to be a badass in the making as she argued for women joining the fight.

And Arya killing ALL the Greyjoys…we would say the women had it this episode.

6. The Hound has layers

He’s always been that rough one you had soft spot for, but in Sunday’s episode, the Hound had a real moment. Coming across the farmhouse of the father and daughter he robbed in season 4 he finds their corpses huddled in the corner of the room. Clearly feeling remorse, he’s later shown burying their bodies.

“It is my fucking luck I ended up with a bunch of fire worshipers”#GOTs7

Damn it I love the Hound 😃 — Sherif (@SherifAbdlNaby) July 17, 2017

He also saw a vision in the fire and mocked man buns, seriously what a guy.

The hound making fun of the man bun might be my favorite part tonight. #topknot #GoTS7 — Tammaland (@Tammaland) July 17, 2017

His character arc is really becoming one of the best in the entire show. It helps that he has some of the best lines too, including this classic from episode one: “It is my f**king luck I ended up with a bunch of fire worshipers”

7. Tormund is still crushing on Brienne

The Wildling gave Brienne of Tarth some very loving glances through the episode. He’s literally the only guy she seems scared of, we love it. Keep it up please.