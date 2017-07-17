Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: 7 Major Things That Happened In Dragonstone

daenerys targaryen
Daenerys has made it to Westeros

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 hit screens Sunday night and to say fans were excited was an understatement.

After a 15-month wait and many, many teasers Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei and co were back on screen in the penultimate season of the HBO Juggernaut.

As ever, fans had quite a bit to say about the premiere episode and Twitter was blazing for hours after as they poured over every detail. Just to make it easier for anyone who hasn’t watched/has no intention of watching the episode, here’s a cheat sheet for all the weird, wonderful and annoying things that happened.

1. Ed Sheeran was in it

Yes, the I’m In Love With Your Body star made a cameo in the woods as a singing Lannister soldier. Not sure why as it was a completely unnecessary scene – we would’ve preferred more of the hound.

While he’s popular on stage the British star got roasted online for the appearance, with people getting really angry he was given a role.

2. There was a Harry Potter reference

Samwell Tarly is trying to get in the restricted section of the Citadel to learn about White Walkers and tries to get Jim Broadbent to give him the key. This is eerily similar to Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince where Harry also tries to convince Prof. Slughorn, also played by Broadbent, to let him in the restricted section. Twitter LOVED the cross over.

3. There was loads of sh*t

Way too much time was dedicated to watching Sam clear out bed chambers full of poo. How, in such a complex and complicated show, can there be time for a five minute montage of poo?

4. Euron Greyjoy has two good hands – clearly the best Greyjoy

He proposed to Cersei while dissing Jamie and the suggested the queen killer her brother. Jamie’s slightly alarmed face tells us all we need to know – she would do it. Euron is a murderer who betrayed his family, but is kind of sassy. Love it.

5. Women rule

Cersei on the thrown preparing to fight, while Jamie runs around pouting.

Daenerys touching down in Westeros and after surveying her new digs aka Stannis Baratheon’s old castle Dragonstone, telling Tyrion “shall we begin”.

Sansa standing up to John, speaking her mind and basically telling Littlefinger what we had all wanted to say for six seasons, “no need to seize the last word, Lord Baelish. I’ll assume it was something clever”.

Lyanna Mormont once again proved herself to be a badass in the making as she argued for women joining the fight.

And Arya killing ALL the Greyjoys…we would say the women had it this episode.

6. The Hound has layers

He’s always been that rough one you had soft spot for, but in Sunday’s episode, the Hound had a real moment. Coming across the farmhouse of the father and daughter he robbed in season 4 he finds their corpses huddled in the corner of the room. Clearly feeling remorse, he’s later shown burying their bodies.

He also saw a vision in the fire and mocked man buns, seriously what a guy.

His character arc is really becoming one of the best in the entire show. It helps that he has some of the best lines too, including this classic from episode one: “It is my f**king luck I ended up with a bunch of fire worshipers”

7. Tormund is still crushing on Brienne

The Wildling gave Brienne of Tarth some very loving glances through the episode. He’s literally the only guy she seems scared of, we love it. Keep it up please.

