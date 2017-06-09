Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale Will Be An 81-Minute Mini Movie

Season 7 of Game Of Thrones might have fewer episodes, but it looks like they will be packing more into them.

HBO have confirmed the final two installments of the HBO series will feature two of the longest ever episodes, with the finale running for a whopping 81-minutes.

The opening two episodes are both on the 59-minute mark, while three goes just over an hour at 63-minutes. The shortest episode will be 50-minutes, so in short, there might be fewer episodes but they aren’t skimping on the action.

To put this into context, the season six finale ‘The Winds of Winter’ was 68-minutes long, so that’s quite a bit more Westeros drama. The last two episodes of the season will be more like mini-movies than normal episodes.

This may come as a comfort to fans, who are missing out on three episodes this season and only comes in two hours shorter than the previous one.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on HBO on July 17. Unlike previous seasons, it will mainly consist of original content that has yet to appear in George R.R. Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire. It will wrap up on August 27, leaving just one final season of the hugely popular show.

Season seven will welcome back the likes of Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage to Westeros, while Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper both join the cast.

While it is the penultimate season before the show comes to a close, fans don’t have to completely say goodbye to Westeros. HBO have previously confirmed they are currently writing at least four spin-off shows, that will tell different stories from the seven kingdoms.

Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and George R.R. Martin have confirmed they are all signed up to develop the projects.