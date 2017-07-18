Getting ‘Hangry’ Is A Real Thing, According To Science

Most people will be guilty of turning into a irritable monster when “hangry”, but it’s not your fault as according to science getting angry when hungry is a very real thing.

Everyone at sometimes has experienced the rage inside that strikes when you really just need to eat. People, places, transport – you name it, it will annoy you until you get something in your tummy.

“Hangry” might have started as slang for someone getting angry while hungry, but according to a report in the New Scientist it’s actually a fact that we get more aggressive if we haven’t eaten.

Scientist and columnist Simon Oxenha claimed in a recent article that low levels blood sugar causes the release of cortisol and adrenaline, chemicals that increase your stress.

Our neurpeptide Y levels also spike when we’re hungry and as they’re connected to aggression, it could well explain why we get a little prickly before meal times.

The article explains: “The main reason we become more irritable when hungry is because our glucose level drops. This can make it difficult for us to concentrate, and more likely to snap at those around us.”

It’s not good news for couples as you’re likely to take out your ‘hangry’ rage on your other half.

During the research they asked couples to stick pins in voodoo dolls of their partner and the hungry they got, the more the doll suffered: “The researchers tracked the participants’ blood glucose levels throughout. They found that when people had lower sugar levels, the longer the blasts of unpleasant noise they subjected their spouse to, and the more pins they stuck into their dolls.”

At least we now know why EVERYTHING on the planet is so annoying, just before we get our mid-morning snack.

It also means next time someone delays your evening meal by being extra-picky over the restaurant or takes a irritating amount of time to order their food, you are ok to kick off.

You can’t help it, it’s science.