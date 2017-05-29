Gripping Crime Documentary The Keepers Is Netflix’s New Making A Murderer

After the huge success of Making A Murderer, could Netflix’s new crime documentary The Keepers be the next, big cultural phenomenon?

The new seven-party series examines the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun, who was murdered in 1969 at the age of 26.

The identity of her killer and how Sister Cathy died has been wrapped in secrecy in the decades since the murder, but this documentary is hoping to finally bring to light what happened and it has viewers gripped.

Cesnik was an English and Drama teacher at the all-girls Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore, Maryland until her disappearance in November 1969. Her body was found three months later in January 1970 in a garbage dump in Landsdowne, Maryland.

Why or how she was murdered has never been confirmed and the basis of the series is the belief by two of her former students Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub that she murdered because she was planned to expose sexual abuse taking place at the school.

At the time two priests were alleged to have been taking part in molestation, abuse, harassment and rape of students, which was being covered up.

But is it better than Making a Murderer? That’s what some on Twitter are claiming, but with the thirst for this kind of real-life, crime drama, the next Making A Murderer seems to pop up every few weeks.

No series has really captured the same kind of attention as the Netflix documentary, that amassed millions of viewers within weeks of its release in December 2015.

The 10-part series documented the conviction of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey for the murder of photographer Theresa Halbach in October 2005.

Viewers across the planet discussed in detail their thoughts over whether they Steven and his then teenage nephew were guilty or if he was framed by the Manitowoc County Police Department, in Wisconsin.

It was so popular, the filmmakers are now making a second season, which will focus on what’s happened since the trial and how the ground-breaking series has impacted the lives of the two convicted murderers as they fight to clear their names.