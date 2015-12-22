Selena Gomez Goes Completely Naked in New X-Rated Music Video

The former Disney star is showing the world that she is no longer a little girl. Selena Gomez just released her new music video for Hands to Myself, a sexy and seductive pop song that is sure to be a chart-topper.



Selena Gomez – Hands To Myself (Official Video) from Hands To Myself on Vimeo.

In the nearly four minute video Selena is seen playing the role of an obsessed fan. She breaks into the home of an actor she is swooning over, and then proceeds to walk around his house in nothing but her bra and underwear. The naughty 23-year-old even goes as far as to take off all her clothes and get into the strangers bathtub.

The hunky famous actor finally returns home towards the end of the video and going against all of Selena’s x-rated fantasies he calls the police and has her arrested.

Take a look at the super sexy video above.

