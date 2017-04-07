Harry Styles Releases First Solo Single Sign Of The Times: ‘It’s Time To Give Birth’

Harry Styles aka the one out of One Direction with floppy hair has released his first solo single – a love ballad called Sign of the Times.

Released at midnight in the US, Styles debuted the track on the UK’s BBC Radio One Breakfast Show hosted by his close showbiz pal Nick Grimshaw.

Just hours later it hit the top of the charts around the world.

It’s been a year since One Direction went on their “extended hiatus” and Hazza admitted, he was a little nervous about people hearing his track and compared it to having a baby.

He told Nick: “It’s a bit weird. I feel like I’ve been hibernating for so long… and now it’s time to give birth.

“It’s the song I’m most proud of writing.”

Harry revealed he’s actually penned an entire album, which he worked on in Jamaica.

“I just wanted to not be somewhere that I’d get distracted,” he explained.

“You’d go home for dinner, write at the house then go back to the studio. I liked being away from everything and doing it like that.”

“I was with the guys who I was writing it with,” he continued, “and we just wanted to make what we wanted to listen to. And that’s been the most fun part for me about making the whole album.”

Is it any good? Harry is a fan.

“In the least weird way possible, it’s my favorite album to listen to at the moment,” he said.

Styles revealed there were actually 70 songs written for his new album, but whittled them down to the really good ones for his first shot at solo success.

And because he’s uber-showbiz these days, he revealed that he had to stop working on his album while filming Christopher Nolan’s epic World War II drama, Dunkirk, in which Styles has his first big screen role.

The 23-year-old said the break had actually been a positive one for him and that by the end of the movie, he was eager to return to music: “By the end of the movie—because we were swimming so much—I just wanted to write songs.”

Not a fan of swimming then?

The Coldplay/David Bowie/Snow Patrol sounding track has been lovingly received by Styles fans over on Twitter, with some reduced to tears/unable to breathe/had their life changed by single.

i don’t have enough words to say how proud i am of harry #SignOfTheTimes — ℳӃ ପଓ･ﾟ (@_addictofhxrry) 7 April 2017

After listening to #SignOfTheTimes then realizing there are about 20 more songs we haven’t heard yet pic.twitter.com/aK7ROohNHM — • sana • (@imperialzjm) 7 April 2017

THE BEST 5 MINUTES AND 42 SECONDS OF MY LIFE…#SignOfTheTimes

pic.twitter.com/kQsMjBXk4c — ✨ѕтyləѕ✨ (@beautifulhazzza) 7 April 2017

This is gonna be me for the next 10 years #SignOfTheTimes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/wFCssdNMhx — Sarah {PB} (@Sarahdulex) 7 April 2017

IM SHAKING SO BAD I HAVE TEARS IN MY EYES IM SO PROUD OF YOU @Harry_Styles I LOVE YOU #SignOfTheTimes — azalea🥀 (@rosedhes) 7 April 2017

Though this person was not so keen..

S/o to @brobbie69 for changing his twitter name from an awful self proclaimed name to another awful self proclaimed name #signofthetimes — Henry T (@Hank_The_Tank03) 15 October 2013

Don’t get it confused with Prince’s incredible Sign O’the Times, which shares an almost identical title.

Save

Save